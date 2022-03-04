Buhari appoints Echono as new TETfund Executive Secretary

President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sunday Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Echono takes over from Sulaiman Elias Bogoro whose five-year tenure will end on March 18, 2022.

Prior to his appointment, he had served as Permanent Secretary Fed. Min of Education and Member, Board of Trustees of TETfund among other important National assignments.

According to a statement by Ben Bem Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations described Echono “as an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono brings to the job, diverse wealth of experience spanning Infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.”