Buhari appoints Dogara as new NYSC Director General

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of brigadier-general Dogara Ahmed as the new director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Dogara will officially take over the scheme on Monday, January 30, 2023, from Christy Uba, the then-director, of Information and Communications Technology and the most senior director in the scheme.

She piloted the affairs of the NYSC in an acting capacity for about three months after the sacking of Brigadier-General Muhammad Fadah by the President Buhari.

On September 2022, Fatima Abubakar, NYSC chairman governing board in a letter to Sunday Dare, sports and youth development minister, accused Fadah of corruption, nepotism and religious bias.

The letter noted that some of the petitions against Fadah queried his academic qualifications and age, adding that the board had earlier called and spoken to DG concerning the allegations “but failed to fulfil his promise to change.”