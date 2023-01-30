Amotekun arrests 4 herdsmen over destruction of farmland in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun, has arrested four suspected herdsmen in connection with destruction of farmland in the state.

Recall that cows belonging to suspected herdsmen invaded and destroyed a N10 million cassava farm at Igbaraoke in Ifedore local government area of Ondo State, belonging to Eddy Olafeso, a former commissioner for information in the state.

It was gathered that the cassava farm located on 30 hectares of land was completely destroyed by cows unleashed on the farms by the suspects, leaving the owner in tears.

Parading the suspects who were among 80 other suspects arrested for various offences, Adetunji Adeleye, the Amotekun commander, said, “They engaged in very massive destruction of farmland.

“We have arrested some of those that engaged in the destruction of one of the principal officers of PDP that went viral, saying that his farm was destroyed.

“We have arrested four of them and they are part of those people we are parading. They will be charged to court by Monday.

“Some of these criminals were arrested right inside the forest. Again, the anti-open grazing law is in force in Ondo State where we discouraged the use of underaged for grazing, especially when they engage in destruction of farm products.

“We have identified owners of the farmland. We had equally allowed them to meet with the owners of the cows that destroyed their farmland and I think they are talking.

“But regardless of what they do, they have contravened the anti-open grazing law, so they must fulfil the righteousness by going through the normal judicial system.

“In the last three weeks, 80 criminals were arrested. In the last one week, about 32 were taken to court for prosecution, investigations are going on in most of these ones.

“What we have here is about 36 men and women engaged in various criminal activities ranging from murder, to anti grazing, stealing of motorcycles, stealing of grinding machine, stealing of Keke NAPEP, stealing of various household equipment, including generators, and armed robbery.

“Majority of these ones we are parading today, having concluded the investigations, some of them will be going to court, early in the week next week. This is what we have been able to put together in the last three weeks.

“The signal we are sending is that Ondo State is not a place where you can thrive as a criminal. criminals should better leave Ondo State, not only within the town, but within the forest.”