Budweiser ‘Game of Kings’ unveils John Terry, Roberto Carlos in Nigeria

Budweiser, the official sponsor of English Premier League and Spanish La Liga, has featured John Terry, former Chelsea and England captain, and Roberto Carlos, former Real Madrid and Brazil legend in a football match at Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

The match, which was between John Terry captained Kings FC, and Roberto Carlos captained Smooth FC, was held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos, and was tagged, ‘Battle of the Greats.’ Both played alongside select players from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Speaking in Lagos during the media unveiling of the international football legends, Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director, International Breweries Plc, said, Budweiser recognises football as a unifier of Nigerians all over the world.

“As a brand that has always supported and promoted football, we were resolute about giving our people a unique and unforgettable experience around the game they love so much, and that was why we came with Budweiser Game of Kings,” Adedeji said.

Carlos and Terry displayed some of the skills that set them apart as football greats, and gave fans a dose of their signature moves which attracted chants of ‘JT’ and ‘Carlos’ from fans.

The match was decided on penalties after ending in a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes. The Smooth FC emerged winners after edging out Kings FC by four goals to two.

Carlos received the trophy as captain of Smooth FC while Terry lifted the trophy on behalf of Kings FC as the captain from Hugo Rocha, managing director, International Breweries Plc, amid thunderous cheers and jubilation from supporters at the stadium.

Read also: Budweiser excites consumers with ‘Game of Kings’ campaign

Shehu Dikko, chairman, League Management Company, who led other officials to see the match said, “Budweiser is a global brand that sponsors some of the biggest leagues in the world, and that partnering with the NPFL is a great step. This event will raise awareness and create value for the NPFL, and other brands will start looking at the league for partnership.”

Olajumoke Okikiolu, marketing manager, Budweiser, attributed the large turnout of fans to the love of football, legends, and Budweiser, the King of Beers.

“The excitement is palpable; you can feel how much the fans love their football idols. The match was competitive and it was hard for anyone to predict who would win the game. The team managers also showed their tactical knowledge of the game through their changes to formations and players during the game,” Okikiolu added.

John Terry said, “It was a great game of football and Carlos and I have had a memorable experience playing with the amazing talents from the Nigerian League. We hope we inspired kids on the streets who watched the game or listened on the radio. I want to thank Budweiser for putting this together.

The game was watched by an excited crowd of spectators in adherence to the World Health Organisation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on outdoor events.