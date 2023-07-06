Jigawa, Ondo, Kano tops state on budget transparency ranking says BudgIT

Jigawa, Ondo, and Kano States top the table for states with the most transparent use of state finances to facilitate fiscal transparency and accountability in government use of state resources, a recent BudgIT State Fiscal Transparency League (SFTL) report has disclosed.

In the report launched on Tuesday, the civic-tech organisation said that Jigawa, Ondo, and Kano States scored 90 percent, 78 percent, and 77 percent, respectively.

According to BudgIT, the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), Proposed Budget, Approved Budget, and Citizens’ Budget were some of the indicators used to assess the 36 states of the federation. While the others were Budget Implementation Reports (BIR), Audit Reports, Accountant General’s Report/Financial Statements, eProcurement portal, and State Website with Fiscal Repository.

Other states that joined them in the top nine for the most transparent state are Adamawa, Osun, Gombe, Kwara, Oyo, and Kogi States, with 77, 76, 76, 74, 73, 72, and 71 percent, respectively, BusinessDay findings have revealed.

BudgIT said that the SFTL report is an initiative built on the recently concluded World Bank’s State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme, a programme designed to promote and facilitate fiscal transparency and accountability in public resource management.

The SFTL was designed using the World Bank-developed SFTAS (States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability) template and methodology. A four-year programme aimed at providing support to governments and helping them meet their objectives.

A close observation of the table showed that aside from the nine states that performed creditably well, 24 states performed averagely, recording scores between 68 percent and 42 percent, with Bayelsa State taking 68 percent and Sokoto having 42 percent.

Benue State, on the other hand, was the least performing state, as a 28 percent score reflected its abysmal performance, especially after it recorded zero on the MTEF, proposed budget, citizen budget, ePocurement portal, and State Website with Fiscal Data Repository.

More details to follow….