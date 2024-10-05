BudgIT, EiE Nigeria host tech, citizens, governance confab

BudgIT, a civic-tech organisation, and Enough is Enough Nigeria, a civil society organisation driving public accountability through active citizenship, are co-hosting the 6th edition of the Technology, New Media, Citizens, and Governance (TNCG) Conference.

The conference with the theme ‘Technology: The present and future of political action in Africa’.

The bi-annual, pan-African hybrid conference, formerly known as the New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference, has been rebranded to reflect the growing influence of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), on governance.

Commenting on the conference, Oluseun Onigbinde, Global Director of BudgiT, said, “At BudgIT, we are committed to ensuring technology and data remain accessible tools for citizens to hold their governments accountable.

The TNCG Conference creates a platform for dialogue, innovation, and partnerships where we can push the boundaries of what civic technology can achieve in transforming governance in Africa.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bridge the gap between citizens and government through technology. The TNCG Conference is a timely platform to explore the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Policymakers, the private sector, academia, students, and civil society actors will participate in the conference to explore how technology and new media are reshaping the governance landscape in Africa and share best practices on using technology for political activism and reform. The conference which is expected to explore innovative ways to enhance citizen engagement and governmental service delivery and accountability leveraging technology, will host Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s former vice president, as keynote speaker.

Other confirmed speakers include Ousman Kallay (iLAB, Liberia), Mutemi Wa Kiama (Co-Chair, Africans Rising Movement Coordinating Collective, Kenya), Iyinoluwa Ayobeji (MD, Futures Africa, Nigeria), and Abiola Durodola (ED, AdvoKC, Nigeria).

Opeyemi Adamolekun, executive director, Enough is Enough Nigeria, emphasised the role of technology in fostering accountability and inclusive governance.

She noted that technology has given ordinary Nigerians unprecedented power to hold their leaders accountable and shape public discourse.

