Budget, tax reform bills top legislative agenda in 2025 – Bamidele

The Senate has listed the consideration of the N49.7 trillion 2025 budget and the tax reform bills as two of the items topping the National Assembly’s agenda in the new year.

Opeyemi Bamidele, the leader of the Nigerian Senate, made this known his New Year message to Nigerians made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Opeyemi’s message was entitled: “Another Year of Limitless Opportunities”.

He said that the next few weeks would be devoted to the scrutiny of the 2025 Appropriation Bill, Tax Reform Bills, 2024 and investigation of economic sabotage in the petroleum industry, among others.

Bamidele said that key economic reform initiatives which had been in the pipeline to open up Nigeria for real businesses that would throw up limitless opportunities would also be deliberated upon.

He further stated that the constructive collaboration which the national assembly had been having with the executive since June 2023 was already yielding results.

“It is also repositioning the nation’s economy for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

The majority leader cited the multi-tiered interventions by the presidency and national assembly, particularly the commencement of operation by Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals within the 2024 fiscal year as an instance.

Another one, he said, was the Port Harcourt Refining Company and Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company which was now back in operation after almost two decades of inaction.

Bamidele assured that the national assembly would sustain the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s drive to deepen global best practices in the country’s petroleum industry.

“This is the rationale behind the Senate Ad-hoc Committee to investigate alleged economic sabotage in the Nigerian petroleum industry.

“Considering the significance of the Committee, the National Assembly has initiated the process to constitute a joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“This is to look more decisively and incisively into diverse issues spurring infraction and sabotage in the petroleum industry,” he said.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

