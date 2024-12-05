Buckingham University VC suspended amid allegations from Nigerian wife

Professor James Tooley, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buckingham, has been suspended following allegations of misconduct and an alleged relationship with a younger woman. These claims were brought to light by his Nigerian wife, Cynthia Tooley, a businesswoman.

According to UK media reports, Cynthia submitted diaries allegedly belonging to a 25-year-old Indian woman to university authorities. The diaries reportedly detailed a romantic relationship with the vice-chancellor, sparking the investigation.

Cynthia and Tooley married in February 2022 after a brief courtship, but their relationship soured over time. The couple separated earlier this year, and communication between them has been through lawyers since then.

The situation escalated on October 11 when Cynthia alerted the university about the alleged affair, prompting an emergency meeting. This led to Tooley’s suspension and the initiation of an independent inquiry into the allegations.

In addition to the relationship claims, Cynthia accused her estranged husband of having a “suspicious object” at his official residence. Police removed a junior air rifle from the property, but no further action was taken.

In a letter to students, the university confirmed the suspension, stating that “serious allegations” were being investigated. An interim leadership team, including key university officials, has been appointed to manage operations during the inquiry.

Tooley has denied the accusations, calling them “baseless and malicious” through his legal team and expressing confidence that he will be cleared.

The Indian woman at the center of the allegations also defended Tooley, stating, “He was kind and thoughtful and always treated me with respect. Anyone who reads my diaries can see I was in love with him.” She emphasized that their relationship began when she was 25 and insisted there was no illegal conduct.

Cynthia, who previously lived with Tooley at his official residence, has since moved out. The case has drawn significant attention, given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the publicized fallout.

