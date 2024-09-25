BUA Foods expands capacity to reduce food scarcity

In line with its strategic roadmap, and unwavering commitment towards contributing to food security in Nigeria, BUA Foods Plc has disclosed expansion of its pasta production facility with an increase of the company’s annual production capacity by 400,000 tonnes to 900,000MTpa.

The new development, according to the company, is part of its moves to reduce food scarcity ravaging the country after signing an agreement with FAVA (Italy), one of the world’s leading pasta equipment manufacturing companies.

The new project, which serves as one of several efforts aimed at mitigating food supply challenges in the country, will result in the addition of nine (9) lines of long-cut pasta (6,000 kgs/hr).

To support the expansion project, a complimentary agreement was also signed with Martini in Italy to supply packaging equipment.

These come on the heels of a strategic agreement signed with Cukurova Silo (Turkiye), a global leader in silo solutions, to increase BUA Foods’ grain storage capacity by 100,000 tonnes.

This investment in additional pasta lines, packaging and storage systems is part of the Company’s goal to serve customers better, increase its manufacturing footprint and achieve its business objectives.

“Our manufacturing capacity expansion will continue to enable us extend the boundaries of what we can produce and deliver, supporting our nation’s development by providing solutions to ongoing food shortages” said BUA Foods’ Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, CON.

“In addition to producing more pasta, we’ll be able to introduce new innovations to support mixed volume growth, while consistently delivering the unrivalled product quality our customers expect.”

Rabiu further stated, “The additional 100,000 tonnes of grain storage capacity will enable us to meet the growing demand for our products while strengthening the backbone of our food processing operations by ensuring a reliable and consistent supply of raw materials”.

The pasta facility expansion project follows an agreement the company signed with IMAS, a prominent Turkish flour milling equipment manufacturer, to build four (4) state-of-the-art wheat and flour milling factories leading to a boost in the company’s milling capacity to 2.5 million MTpa. When completed, the production capacity expansion project will strengthen the Company’s manufacturing presence and market leadership while also creating new jobs.