King Charles has reportedly begun eating lunch for the first time in his life as part of his efforts to regain strength during his recovery from cancer treatments.

The 75-year-old monarch, who has long viewed lunch as a “luxury” incompatible with his busy schedule, is now reportedly enjoying his favourite food, avocado, during midday meals, according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Following treatment, he is now gradually resuming his public duties. This dietary change appears to be part of his strategy to bolster his energy levels during this transition.

The monarch has occasionally been seen enjoying fish and chips but usually prefers to go without – opting as well for darjeeling tea over chocolate and coffee.

In recent years, he has gone further – avoiding meat and fish for two days of the week and dairy as well on one of those as part of his own environmental consideration.

He may have started eating a third meal with some reluctance, but according to the Queen (who is said to have persuaded him to start eating lunch)he is feeling better.

Last month, a charity worker asked Camilla “Is he OK?” and the Queen replied,

September also marked the two year anniversary of Charles ascending to the throne and a royal source marked the occasion by commenting his health was improving.

“[He is] heading in a very positive trajectory,” the spokesman added.

They said Charles had coped with the past year with a “determination to be as public as he was able” to reassure the nation about how much he could still do.

He has also been buoyed by Queen Camilla’s support.

“Her natural warmth, resilience and sense of humour, as I’m sure any patient will tell you, is a wonderful thing to have,” the source told the PA news agency.

“Of course it’s been a stressful year for Her Majesty, too, but there was never a sense of despondency, only a determination that they would get through this, as with so many other challenging issues in the past.”

