British high commissioner demands justice for Deborah

Catriona Laing, British high commissioner to Nigeria, has called for the prosecution of the killers of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State.

The student was said to have been attacked by a mob over comments purportedly considered to be an insult to Prophet Mohammed.

A video of the student being stoned and beaten with sticks was shared on social media, and the incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

However, in a tweet on Friday, the envoy condemned the killing of the female student, saying the authorities must act.

According to her, “I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law,” she wrote.

Earlier on Friday morning, Sokoto police command said two suspects have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the killing of the female student.