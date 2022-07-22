Bright Sekoni makes list of Nigeria’s 2022 under 40 CEOs

Bright Sekoni, the chief executive officer of Audacia Prime Realty Limited, has been selected as one of the top 40 CEOs under the age of 40 in Nigeria for the year 2022.

His Audacia prime is one of the leading real estate companies in Lagos, notable for selling land and other properties in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. According to the organiser, he was considered for the award based on his impactful achievement as a CEO and business leadership on the Nigerian economy.

Speaking on the honour, Sekoni stated that he feels really excited to be one of the CEOs for the under 40 awards as it makes him stand out in his field; acknowledging his hard work, experience and consistency. He equally applauded the initiative of the organisers and charged them to do more because it will help in driving more youth to be better entrepreneurs and business owners.

“I am working personally to build a sales group in my company that will comprise talented youths and will entail teaching them how to sell real estates, for free. I have seen that if I am able to provide a solution like this, I will be able to help a lot of unemployed youths and graduates who are just sitting at home waiting for government to do something for them, if I can teach them how to sell, I am sure they will be able to sell real estate and liberate themselves from poverty,” Sekoni stated.

The event which was held at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos State, witnessed the presence of popular CEOs across Africa and Nigeria as they were honoured for their outstanding contribution towards the growth of the African economy.

The summit is aimed at bringing together young business leaders in Nigeria and Africa at large who have continually helped reshape the global economy and contributed to the agenda of the United Nations.