Bridging gap in tech: NGO graduates over 100 women from digital skills program

Tears of joy and screams of excitement filled the atmosphere as a non-profit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative (WDSFAI), hosted a graduation ceremony for more than 100 female fellows from the inaugural cohort of its SafeHer STEM Skills programme, marking the conclusion of their rigorous 4-month digital skills training.

In her remarks at the ceremony held yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the Executive Director of WDSFaI, Nafisat Bakare said the SafeHer programme sought to empower women and girls with relevant digital skills that will guarantee them self-reliance and protect them against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

She disclosed that under the programme, the graduates received comprehensive free hands-on training in either Software Development, Product Design or Data Science, adding that they also received training in soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, and branding.

While congratulating the graduating fellows, Bakare encouraged them to stay curious and be open to new experiences, noting that the world is constantly changing, and it is important to stay flexible and adaptable, noting that there will be challenges and obstacles along the way, but with perseverance and a positive attitude, one can overcome anything.

“I want to encourage you to continue to strive for excellence and to pursue your goals with passion and drive. The skills and knowledge you have gained through the ‘SafeHer programme’ will serve you well in the years to come.

“As you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember that you have the knowledge and skills to create meaningful change in the world around you as the future is full of possibilities, “Bakare said.

The WDSfaI boss appreciated The Circle, Global Feminism in Solidarity and Action for its support towards the success of the SafeHer programme, saying without their support, this programme would not have been possible.

Among the graduates was a 62-year-old woman, Adeola Ayano, who learnt Software Development, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to inclusivity. Notwithstanding her age, Ayano said she embraced the opportunity to learn new skills and expand her horizons to prove that it is never too late to pursue education and personal growth.

On her part, Aisha Ibrahim, who graduated from the Data Science track, expressed gratitude to the organisers for providing her with the opportunity to gain Data Science skills, saying that she had always wanted to learn the skills but had no money to enrol for the training.

“For a long time, I had the intention of learning a digital skill, but I did not have the capacity to enroll for a paid training, but when I learnt Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative was organisaing a free training, I quickly sent in my application and today, I’m glad that I was selected and have completed the training which I believe will open doors to new possibilities for me and other participants,” she said.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of certificates and awards to deserving participants, with 10 of them going home with laptops. The ceremony was attended by family members and friends of the graduates as well as dignitaries, including the Special Assistant on Digital Innovation, to the Kwara State Government, Kayode Ishola.

According to the Programme Manager of Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative, Raphael Ogundele, the success of the digital skills training highlights the transformative impact of empowering women with digital skills.

“By equipping women of all ages with the digital skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this dynamic digital age, the SafeHer initiative is not only improving individual lives but also driving positive social and economic change in our communities,” he said.

