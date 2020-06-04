Brian Tracy, George Fraser lead global leadership experts on positioning for post COVID-19 era

The GOTNI Leadership Centre, Nigeria’s foremost leadership development centre is hosting global leadership experts at the GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass to prepare leaders to handle the challenges of the post-COVID-19 era.

Themed ‘Facing the Future Without Fear: Leading in Uncertain Times’ , The GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass will be hosted via Zoom on the 29th and 30th of June 2020. It will feature global leadership experts like acclaimed public speaker & self-development author, Brian Tracy; Leadership coach & human capital development consultant, Linus Okorie; renowned American business executive and chairman of FraserNet, Inc., George Fraser; Executive Coach and Behavioural Change Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, and Investor & Real Estate Broker, Kristen Cripps.

Leaders and business executives will join the masterclass from across Africa, Europe, America and all around the world.

“As the world faces the challenges of a pandemic, leaders around the world are looked upon to show leadership and to chart a sustainable growth path for the future.” said Linus Okorie, founder and president of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.

According to him, the hallmark of great leadership is its ability to turn challenging times into opportunities. This is why this masterclass is a must-attend for forward-thinking leaders.”

The GOTNI Leadership Centre, located in Abuja is poised to raise world-class leaders who understand the art and practice of leadership.