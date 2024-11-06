BREAKING: Tinubu confirms death of CoAS, Lagbaja

Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff

President Bola Tinubu has formerly confirmed the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja.

Tinubu, in a statement on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman, said Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja,a lieutenant general and chief of the army staff, died at age 56.

According to the statement, Lagbaja “passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.”

Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja was appointed chief of army staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.

Tinubu commended the late CoAS, who he said had a “distinguished military career which began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987.”

On September 19, 1992, Lagbaja was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

“Throughout his service, Lt. General Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

“He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

“An alumnus of the prestigious U.S. Army War College, he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.

“Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.”

President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time. He wishes Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honours his significant contributions to the nation, according to the statement.

Recall that the President had on Tuesday elevated and decorated the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oloyede, to a new rank of Lieutenant General, at a very brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The action further fueled speculations on the state of the health of Lagbaja.

Share