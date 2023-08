Nigerian Presidency assures no increase in fuel prices

The Nigerian presidency has reassured the citizens that there will be no hike in the prices of petroleum products.

This statement was conveyed via a tweet by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) that read “The presidency assures Nigerians that, there will be no increase in the petroleum products pump prices.”

The announcement follows a recent warning from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which cautioned that a nationwide strike could be launched by its members if fuel prices were hiked once again.

It also coincides with recent developments in Kenya. The Kenyan government recently reintroduced fuel subsidies to counter escalating prices of petrol, kerosene, and diesel. This strategic move aims to address the concerns of citizens who have been protesting against the high cost of living for several months.

Details shortly…