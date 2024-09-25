Breaking: FG increases NYSC monthly allowance to N77,000 effective July 2024 

The Federal Government has approved an increase in the monthly allowance for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to N77,000, effective from July 2024.

This disclosure was contained in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the NYSC late Wednesday. The new allowance represents a significant increase from the previous monthly stipend of N33,000, which had been in place since 2019.

“The Federal Government has approved the increment of Corps Members’ monthly allowance to Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira (N77,000) with effect from July 2024,” the statement read in part.