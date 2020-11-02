Breaking: FG arraigns 2 Nigerians involved in multi-dollar COVID-19 PPE fraud

The Federal Government on Monday arraigned two Nigerians who allegedly cloned a Dutch company to defraud it of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPP) worth millions of dollars.

Babatunde Adesanya, a 50-year old graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Akinpelu Hassan Abass, managing director of Musterpoint Investment Nig. Ltd., are being accused of being members of a sophisticated transnational criminal network that cloned the corporate website of ILBN Holdings BV, Holland to transact with and defraud one Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn, a representative of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The suspects are said to have fraudulently obtained €1.5 million and another €880,000 as advance payment for the supply of COVID-19 PPEs valued at €14.7 million from Mr Hahn.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who appeared for the prosecution, told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that the two defendants and Musterpoint Investment Nig. LTD were involved in the multi-million euro scam.

Details shortly…