Brazilian govt, Embraer commend Air Peace as airline turns 7

The Brazilian Government, represented by the Head of Mission, Embassy of Brazil in Nigeria, Ricardo Guerra de Araujo, and the country’s aerospace conglomerate, Embraer, have both celebrated the steady growth of Air Peace as the Nigerian foremost carrier marked its 7th Anniversary on October 24, 2021.

Guerra de Araujo, at the 2021 Brazil-Nigeria Aviation and Defence Trade Forum 2021 organised by the Embassy on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Abuja, commended the visionary leadership of Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, and the entire Management Team for their tremendous efforts in taking the airline to the great heights it has attained within a period of seven years.

Read also: Air Peace gets second safety performance award in 3 months

“Air Peace has made remarkable achievements, investing in brand new airplanes and should be proud of itself for becoming a leader in Nigeria’s aviation “, the diplomat said.

General manager, MEA, for Embraer, Hussein Dabbas, who felicitated with the airline for its consistent show of strength and vibrancy since commencing commercial operations in 2014, stressed that Embraer will continue to partner with Air Peace in its drive to interconnect Africa and beyond through the provision of peaceful connectivity with brand new airplanes.

Air Peace currently services 19 domestic routes, 6 regional routes, and 2 international destinations, while it boasts of a varied fleet of 30 aircraft, the latest being four brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2s.