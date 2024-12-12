BrandTell Nigeria opens trade fair for SMEs, residents

BrandTell Nigeria has has successfully concluded its Sales Yakata 3.0 trade fair, held recently National Stadium, Surulere.

The event provided a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products while giving Lagos residents access to discounted goods during the festive season.

This year’s trade fair featured a diverse range of SMEs offering products such as foodstuff, household items, and personal care products, real estate creating a vibrant marketplace that not only supported businesses but also addressed the high cost of goods for consumers.

“Sales Yakata 3.0 is more than just a shopping event. it’s a platform to uplift SMEs and connect them directly with consumers,” said Adenike Fagbemi, founder of BrandTell Nigeria.

“Our goal is to create opportunities for small businesses to thrive while ensuring Lagosians can access affordable goods, especially during the festive period.”

The fair attracted thousands of attendees who benefited from the variety of products and discounted prices. Participating SMEs also expressed gratitude for the exposure and sales opportunities the event provided.

“This trade fair has been a game-changer for my business,” said Adebiyi Henyhola, a vendor at the event. “It allowed me to reach new customers, boost my sales, and showcase my products to a wider audience.”

By facilitating direct interactions between SMEs and consumers, Sales Yakata 3.0 created a win-win scenario: businesses gained increased visibility and revenue, while shoppers accessed quality goods at affordable prices.

