Brand Africa ranks TECNO 6th on the most admired brands in Africa list

In the recently released Africa’s Best Brands 2021, TECNO ranked for five consecutive years among the TOP 6 brands on the African continent, marking another prestigious recognition of the brand’s leadership in Africa.

Established in 2011, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings is the most authoritative survey and analysis on brands and underlying businesses in Africa, based on a study by Geopoll across 28 countries spanning all the five economic regions and analysis and ranking by Kantar and Brand Leadership. Collectively they account for over 80% of the population and over 80% of the GDP of Africa. The 2021 survey was conducted between March and April 2021 and yielded over 80,000 brand mentions and over 3,500 unique brands.

Since its entry into the African market, TECNO’s operations have been customer focused. Year in year out, they have ensured that their offerings are tailored to meet the needs of Africans.

Speaking to this at a virtual event organised by Brand Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu, public communications manager, TECNO said, “From the first day of our business, TECNO made a strategic decision to focus exclusively on Africa, and when we first entered Africa, our core strategy was to focus on sub-Saharan Africa, where mobile phone penetration was still very low and largely ignored by global mobile phone manufacturers. The aim was to bring a mobile phone that would suit African consumers and improve the lives of as many people in Africa as possible by bridging the digital gap through technology and innovation.”

TECNO has worked tirelessly all these years to do just that. With the brand’s Phantom, Camon, Spark and Povasmartphone series, TECNO has been able to set numerous records that define its success and popularity on the continent, evident of its dogged resolve to present Africa with the best of technology and innovation. When TECNO launched dual SIM cards in Africa, there had been nothing of the kind before then. TECNO was also the first to develop long-lasting batteries that lasted three days to combat the epileptic power supply in places like Nigeria. The brand was also the first to bring camera solutions on their smartphones that suited the predominant African dark skin.

After more than a decade of commitment and consistency, the rewards are finally falling in. Earlier in the year, Counterpoint Research ranked TECNO as Africa’s number one smartphone brand in 2020, stating that TECNO made its breakthroughs in mobile photography technology and continued investment in the market throughout the pandemic despite a challenging year. And now, with Brand Africa’s new rankings, TECNO has once again come out tops, becoming a leading player in mid to high-end mobile brand segments in Africa.

Attai Oguche, marketing manager, TECNO Nigeria, said, “We’re very honoured to be listed again amongst Africa’s Best Brands ranking this year and to be part of the key contributors to the development of African business. Shouldering African consumers’ trust and great support, we will keep the momentum to continuously unlock our best of contemporary products and technologies for consumers across Africa and inspire them to pursue a better life via mobile technology innovations.”