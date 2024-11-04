Borno govt to adopt tech to verify pensioners, others

Borno State Government has inaugurated a 15-member committee to investigate unpaid pensions and gratuities, and eliminate ghost workers from its payroll, targeting 20,000 Local Government staff across the 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

The committee was headed by the state Head of Service, Mallam Fannami, which included the representatives from key Government Agencies, labour unions and professional bodies.

He said the committee was tasked with ascertaining the actual number of pensioners, identifying outstanding unpaid pensions and gratuities, recommending efficient administration and payment methods, developing a quarterly tracking system for pensioners, and enhancing transparency and accountability.

“It is a committee to verify those dead and alive and stop payment of those who have passed away, so that the money will be channeled into paying some other benefits.

“It is a normal annual and biannual affairs. But this time around after the exercise we will adopt a technology based of verifying the pensioners instead of every year gathering them in one place. But, we will now go to every LGAs and capture them.

“This exercise will end the era of ghost workers and ensure that pensions reach rightful beneficiaries”, he added.

The committee will verify local education authority and local government staff to eliminate ghost workers, digitize the system for easy identification, identify pension recipients both living and deceased, and conduct verification across all 27 LGAs, including inaccessible areas.

Fannami assured the exercise would be completed within a month, bringing relief to genuine pensioners. “This is part of the state government’s efforts to reform the pension system and address workers’ welfare,” he added.

