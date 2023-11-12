Borno govt releases N400m to sponsor 112 medical students

The Borno State Government has approved the immediate release of over N400 million for payment of registration fees for 112 medical students in a bid to revamp the state’s health sector.

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board, Bala Isa, made this known while announcing the development in Maiduguri.

Isa disclosed that the Borno State government would sponsor all the 112 students throughout the duration of their programmes.

Read also: Bauchi employs 1,061 medical students to promote the health sector

He said that the 19 indigent medical students are studying at Suez University of Egypt, while the 93 nursing students are in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, Nursing School.

“I urge all the beneficiaries to take the advantages of the opportunity for the overall of the development of health sector for the healthier society.

“We are targeting long term benefits and this will add value to our gealth sector, the Initiative will ensure that more medical professionals are trained, thereby strengthening primary health service delivery in the state,” he said.

Read also: Medical Students condemn bill to curb migration

He said the gesture was part of Governor Babagana Zulum administration’s commitment to the state’s 25-year development plan and the 10-year strategic transformation initiative.

Ali said the governor had urged the students to be hardworking and to face their studies seriously to justify the government’s effort toward sponsoring their education.