Bauchi employs 1,061 medical students to promote the health sector

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the executive governor of Bauchi State has approved the employment of 1, 061 pre-service medical students into the state’s main civil service.

Yahuza Adamu Haruna, the head of civil service, Bauchi State conveyed the governor’s approval on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in a statement he issued. In the statement, he explained that the true position of the pre-service medical students would be ascertained before appointment letters would be given to them.

According to the statement, the approval was part of the efforts of Bauchi State government aimed at improving the state’s health sector from the grassroots as well as a human capital investment in the sector.

Furthermore, the governor has directed that every veterinary student of the ministry of agriculture be verified for their proper placement into the state’s main civil service.

Haruna disclosed that the exercise was part of deliberate attempts designed by the Mohammed-led administration in the state to provide job opportunities to the youth in the state.

The head of the civil service in Bauchi State, however, applauded the governor for his consistent support and efforts toward improving the state’s civil service and called on the civil servants in the state to reciprocate the kind gesture through dedication and hard work.