Boredom and imagination: The unsung champions of your child’s creativity

The usefulness of technology for engagement and education is more evident in this period of social separation and physical distancing. However, the negative effects on the mind, especially the malleable mind of a child, is almost imperceptible. While technology keeps us together virtually and creates the illusion of community in this age, our unintentional use, allows it to destroy a most critical thread in the fabric of our society – the wonder of the child’s imagination, which is critical for innovation and development of creative skills, and for which structured education was initially developed.

Formal, systemised education is great; it encourages peer-learning and engagement, while providing the opportunity for structured, well thoughtout lessons, especially for those who would ordinarily have no access. However, the education system we have created has reinforced structural stereotypes, creating unsustainable, uncaring systems and a society where success is based on one-dimensional outcomes. More than ever, the pervading thought is that children need more formal educational activities and less free time, and by giving more free time, parents are losing the opportunity for child development. In contrast, however, when children are bored and are not bombarded with external stimulation, they are likely to invent new forms of engagement. Those who are able to discover more creative ways for entertainment at an early age, are more likely to develop healthy problem-solving and conflictresolution habits. Recent child development research shows that, although done in love, many structured and technological activities are doing the opposite of what is intended. They are stifling child creativity and creating social robots.

For example, following its research, in 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released its guidelines for child use of media, stressing face-to-face interactions, family-time, outdoor play, exercise and sleep as some of the important activities for child development. The AAP suggests limited media time, with parental interaction, for children. For toddlers younger than 18 to 24 months, digital media should be totally avoided, except for video chatting. Parental co-viewing with children between 18 and 24 months is encouraged because they learn by watching and talking.

Screen use limited to just 1 hour a day of high-quality programming is best for preschool children aged 2 to 5, with co-viewing and lessons reinforced in the real world.

In April, we shared thoughts about the changing face of education in the real world and the new skills required for the 22nd century – care, community, connection and culture. Our children will only be prepared to meet the challenges of the 22nd century and succeed if we are intentional about creating the right environment. The creative mind needs space to wander on imaginative journeys away from interference. This will not be achieved by immersion in technology-driven programming or regimented learning. Our cities and systems must reinforce community and push back on the perceived need to occupy kids all the time, when what they need is space for the mind to wander and develop freely, and community.

As Chairperson of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, I have had the opportunity to participate in meetings with other culture departments of various cities, including London, New York, Milan, Shanghai, Seoul, Chengdu, under the World City Culture Forum. Each city has had a different experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders are developing city policies that respond to the new “distancing culture”, which give an indication of the changes to come globally – social and religious structures and spaces will have to operate differently; and schools will not be left out.

As discussions on the return to school progress, there is unanimous agreement that the crisis affords the world an opportunity to address systemic issues and effect required changes. This is an opportunity to de-construct education; taking as much classroom activity outdoors and breaking up classroom sizes. School schedules could change drastically to reduce the number of students in school at any given time. Teachers may take on the role of community leaders within and outside the classroom, as cities enlist other members of the community, especially creatives, to run community educational programmes.

While much of this presents the ideal situation, as many of these countries do not have the demographic and infrastructural challenges Nigeria and many developing societies have, it reinforces the need for us to reimagine our education system. We must start to envision the role of other community members, especially parents and creatives in the education of our children. We must prepare and create the systems we desire, now. For enlightened well-to-do families, it could mean less screen-time and more one-to-one interactions, facilitated by community outdoor programmes. For the less privileged, for whom technology has been a gap-amplifier rather than an equaliser, it would literally mean an opportunity to level the playing field.

One of the ways the Five Cowries Initiative is encouraging this and responding to the needs of all children currently, is through its creative worksheets. We are partnering with creatives, media publications and other relevant organisations to develop, print and distribute the worksheets physically and online to under-served communities. With limited resources, such as pencils, paper, plastic bottles, and other found materials, parents can allow their children engage creatively, without interference or distraction

Children need balance. While technology is not the enemy, its use must be encouraged within healthy boundaries. The skills required to develop the complex technological feats we see today were engendered by the simple mind-wandering imaginations of a child. We must allow our children to wonder for the development of our world.