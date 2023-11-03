Boost for Nigeria League as NPFL signs 5-year N1.06bn broadcast deal with StarTimes

In a bid to boost the coverage of matches in the domestic league, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have signed a 5-year broadcast rights agreement with StarTimes in a deal worth N1.06billion

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NPFL Chairman, Honorable Gbenga Elegbeleye said StarTimes will pay an initial N1.06bn in the first year of the sponsorship agreement and an annual increment of N50 million for four years starting from 2023 to 2028.

Elegbeleye thanked StarTimes for partnering with the NPFL noting that the deal will help improve the domestic league as live matches will return to the screens.

“It is a 5-year deal worth N1.06bn with StarTimes, with a N50 million increment annually. They will kick off by broadcasting two matches from November 18 before increasing it to four matches weekly from February 2024, then it will increase to eight matches per week for the rest of the contract,” Elegbeleye said.

Read also Mikel rates South African league higher, charges NPFL to improve

Also speaking at the signing ceremony, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, commended the management of NPFL and Startimes for brooking the deal, while adding that the broadcast deal will help drive football interest in Nigeria, especially the local league.

“Making our domestic league among the best in Africa is one of my cardinal programs and with our league being watched on live TV. It will curtail bad officiating, help market the league and showcase our talents to the world. I must commend both NPFL and StarTimes for working assiduously to broker the deal,” the NFF boss remarked.

Confirming the partnership, the CEO of StarTimes, Joshua Wang said:

“We are pleased to announce that we have secured the exclusive rights to broadcast four Matches of NPFL per Round in the 2023/24 season and 2024/25 season; and eight matches of NPFL per Round in the 2025/26 season, 2026/27 season and 2027/28 seasons,” Wang stated.

“We believe that this deal will enhance the visibility and popularity of the NPFL, both locally and internationally. We hope that it will also inspire and motivate the players, coaches, and clubs to perform at their best and showcase their talents. We are confident that this partnership will bring more joy and excitement to millions of football fans in Nigeria and beyond.”