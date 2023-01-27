Boost for education as 1000 Africans get Binance’s tech scholarship

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, and Utiva, a technology education company in Africa have selected 1,000 Africans for a year free intensive skill training programme.

The scholarship year is set to kick off on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with a virtual launch day.

Helen Hai, vice-president at Binance, and head of Binance Charity described the programme as the firm’s most ambitious education outreach in the region of Africa and applauded the responses gotten.

“Today, we’re celebrating the 1000 students selected for full scholarships as part of our Binance Charity scholar programme.

“This is our most ambitious education outreach to date in the region and the overwhelmingly positive response further bolsters Africa as a key hub for emerging tech talent.

“We’re so excited for these young people, as they embark on an exciting new career journey,” Hai said.

As unemployment rises across the continent, Binance and Utiva reiterated their commitment to providing digital education to enable more Africans to explore global career opportunities and secure roles as tech professionals.

According to the firms, the scholarship programme has enrolled young Africans between the ages of 18-35 from 19 countries, providing them with a platform to learn technology skills for a12 month duration.

Classes have been designed for beginners in collaboration with Binance Academy and include skills such as web development, front-end development, full-stack development, cloud computing, and blockchain modules.

Binance Academy will further support this initiative by providing Web3 crash-course content to students and by offering live and recorded training sessions to Utiva instructors.

Upon completion of the programme, students will be awarded a Non-fungible token (NFT) certificate as digital and verifiable proof of having successfully completed the programme.

Angela Naa Yaboley Okantey, a Ghanaian scholar, said: “I am very excited to have been selected for this scholarship program because it will provide me with financial support and opportunities to pursue my professional goals in the tech space as well as interact with other like-minded individuals.

Overall, I believe that this scholarship would be an invaluable investment in my future and enable me to be a part of an industry reshaping the world.”

According to Renee Ovwigho, a Nigerian scholar, “I am thrilled about this opportunity because it would push me toward a successful career in data analysis.

“With many industries adopting blockchain technology recently, this would enable me to learn and provide me with the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to society.”

Miracle Amakom, a Cameroonian scholar, said: “As an engineering student, I’ve been on the lookout for reputable programs to get great training and professional development and I am super excited to be a part of this. Looking forward to my journey of becoming a full stack developer as this has always been my passion.”

The programme includes students across Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa, Rwanda, and Kenya among others. The collaboration aims to build a path for economic prosperity for the continent through skill training and access to vast job opportunities in the technology and Web3 sectors.

This project is part of the wider Binance Charity scholar programme, enabling the next generation of digital leaders to develop their skills, knowledge, and experience without financial barriers.