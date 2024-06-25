Boko Haram abduct High Court Judge, wife others in Borno State

On Monday afternoon, Boko Haram insurgents abducted Haruna Mshelia, judge of a High Court along with his wife, driver, and orderly.

The abduction took place along the Buratai-Buni-gari road as the judge was returning to Maiduguri, where he serves at the Borno State High Court.

According to sources, the judge’s vehicle was intercepted by armed men who emerged from the bush and barricaded the road.

Despite attempts to evade the attackers, another group of insurgents stopped the vehicle.

The abductees were subsequently taken into the Sambisa Forest, a known Boko Haram stronghold.

This road is currently the only link between the southern part of Borno and other parts of the state, and such incidents are regrettably common in the area.

The most recent attack before this involved a Boko Haram ambush on military vehicles, resulting in the death of a lieutenant and injuries to other soldiers.

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Justice Mshelia, his wife, orderly, and driver.

Nahum Daso, Police spokesman stated that they received a report from Sani Audu through the Divisional Officer of Biu about the incident, which occurred on June 21, 2024, at about 9 am along the Biu-Maiduguri Road, specifically at Jiba town.

While there has been no contact with the terrorists yet, the police are implementing all necessary security measures to ensure the successful rescue of the kidnapped individuals.