Bogoro LG chairman to partner with NYSC for community development

The chairman of the Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State Hon. Iliya Habila has today committed to partnership with the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) for community development.

Habila made this known at the local government Secretariat on Tuesday during a one-day sensitization on security and social matters. He said his administration will work with the NYSC members in order to have more robust development in the local government.

“Bogoro is a place to be, a hospital, enough accommodation, freedom of religion and movement,” Habila said.

“We must provide security personnel to be watching you in and out for proper protection until you finish your compulsory assignment.”

The local government chairman urged the corp members to focus on their assignments at the LG and to dessist from anything that will bring problem during their service.

Speaking during the occasion, David Bitrus, the Local Government Inspector (LGI) said the one day sensitization is to give awareness to the corp members on the issue of security and social matters. He urged the corps members to be security concious particularly during the forthcoming general election to come in 2023. He promised to support them consistently.

“I will join hand with the corp members to bring community development in Bogoro local government area.” LGI said.

David Bitrus further said Bogoro is one of the selected LGs to benefit from Health Initiative to give free medical services to some selected communities in the local government area.

The local government inspector appealed to the chairman and it’s people to give the Corp members protection of life and properties for the betterment of Bogoro, Bauchi state and Nigeria at whole.