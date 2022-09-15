Bogoro LG chairman lauds NYSC on free medical service outreach

The Bogoro local government chairman Hon. Iliya Habila has commended the initiative of the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) on free medical services to the Bogoro community.

Habila, gave the commendation while flagging off the 3 days free medical services outreach organized by the members of the NYSC medical team, Wednesday in Bogoro, Bauchi state.

He expressed appreciation for the gesture by the NYSC, saying it is sustaining national unity, integration and cohesion among Nigerians in Bogoro.

The chairman appealed to the people of Bogoro to take advantage of the opportunity to receive quality health care, and support the NYSC members to achieve the set objective.

He added that his administration will collaborate with the NYSC in the local government and for community development.

The Bauchi State Director of the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) Hamisu Namadi expressed gratitude and thanked the chairman for his usual cooperation and support to the directorate.

He said that the program has been organised by the NYSC as part of its community service outreach and has touched so many rural community dwellers’ lives.

“The NYSC since its establishment has left an indelible mark where it operates,” Namadi said.