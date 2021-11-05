Body of Osibona, owner of collapsed high-rise building recovered

The remains of a victim believed to be the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building, Femi Osibona has been recovered on Thursday, BusinessDay can credibly report.

Osibona’s body was dug out of the rubbles together with one Sammy who also died in the accident.

A team of emergency responders recovered the body which has been taken to a morgue.

A source who was part of the responders confirmed the story to BusinessDay in a phone conversation. He said both Osibona and Sammy’s bodies were recovered around 6 p.m on Thursday.

According to him, Sammy was supposed to travel out of the country to The UK when Osibona called him to meet at the building. It was during this meeting the building collapsed on both of them.

According to the source, their bodies were recovered alongside the remains of other workers.

“Osibona right? Very true,” the source said on the phone while confirming the report.

“His body was recovered together with Sammy. Sammy was supposed to travel on Monday but Femi called him to meet him on that same Monday. While they had a meeting, the building collapsed. Their bodies were recovered alongside other workers,” he explains.

Earlier, before leaving the scene at about 4pm to 5pm, our correspondent had learnt that some prominent people were still trapped in the underground section including Osibona.

One Isaac Akindele who is the aluminium supervisor for the building told BusinessDay that his managing director was among the victims, stating that they got information that they could hear some noise from the building which gingered them to rush to the site.

But after waiting, no rescue was made.

“Majority of the prominent people are underground. All the department of the building, all their leaders, the contractor, they are there.”

“The man invited all of them. They had a meeting on Monday including him, the owner of the building,” Akindele said.