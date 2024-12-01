Boat mishap: Passengers must demand for life jackets from boat operators to save lives – Delta chairman of PGs

…Urges Local Govt Councils to make provision of life jackets compulsory in water transportation

The recent boat mishap that took place along Bennett Island River in Warri South Local Government Area has left many homes mourning the lost of their loved ones while prayers are on for the injured to be healed.

On Tuesday, the State Police Command, confirmed that five people were found dead following the tragic incident.

Bright Edafe, Superintendent of Police (SP) and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, in terse message, also revealed that six persons were injured and were still receiving medical treatment.

He disclosed that 19 persons were rescued while one person was still missing.

The sad incident reportedly occurred on Friday, November 22, involving a two speed boats that had a collusion, with about a total of 30 passengers involved.

Edafe said most of the passengers were not wearing life jackets either because they felt they could swim when accident happen forgetting that injury sustained in the process of swimming can lead to death.

He said more passengers would have been saved if they were putting on Life Jackets.

Emomotimi Guwor, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly while commiserating with the families of the victims of the mishap said it was the grace of God that saved him.

I escaped death because the boat I was travelling in nearly involved in the collusion but for divine intervention.

In an interview with BusinessDay Sunday, Igwe Nzekwe, the Chairman, Delta State Kingdoms, Clans and Communities President-Generals condemned a situation whereby huge loss are recorded because of carelessness.

“An ordinary passenger that travel through the river must not buy a Life Jacket because he does not use it always. It is the duty of the boat operstors to distribute jackets to their passengers to ensure their safety.

What I’m saying is that Marine Police and the boat operators are the ones to keep the jackets and ensure they are distributed to the passengers before the boat takes off. If they like, they can add the charges to the overall cost of the transport fare.

“You don’t expect passengers to buy Life Jackets and put in their boxes or bags as they travel. The Marine Police Headquarters are there at every Local Government where Onshore or Offshore activities take place.

The LGs where the boats are operating should enforce the law on provision of Life Jackets to passengers.

I’m not in government but I know that boat operators normally pay revenues to the LG councils, said Nzekwe, adding that this makes it easier for the activities of the operators to be regulated.

“It is just like when it was made mandatory that Okada Riders wear their helmets and equally provide for their passengers to minimize loss of life when there is accident.

“Same should apply in water transportation because nobody knows when accident can occur. Myself, I’m from Ndokwa East LGA, a riverine area. Once I want to enter speedboat, I do demand for a Life Jacket and the operators provide for me.

The LGs should make it compulsory for every boat operator involved in comnercial water transportation provide Life Jackets for their passengers and also ensure the operators do not carry passengers and luggages more than the capacity of their boats.

