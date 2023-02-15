BMTC in Bauchi State reduce fare to encourage travelling voters

Bauchi Mass Transport Corporation (BMTC) said it has made efforts to ease the cost of transportation for people travelling in the north because of the forthcoming election—a move it believes will help ease the movement of voters before and after next Saturday’s general election.

This was made known by Sani Dalibi Shira, the operations manager of the transport company, on Wednesday.

“We are aware of the economic situation in the country; more so, people will be travelling to various destinations to cast votes as a personal duty, while others will be travelling for election duties for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians. Therefore, it will be unfair for us to increase fares as it will be a disservice to the nation,” he said.

He also stated that the fare from Bauchi to Gombe remains at N1500, N5000 from Bauchi to Benue, and N5000 from Bauchi to Sokoto.

Read also: Tinubu seeks blessings, endorsement of Sultan of Sokoto

Shira further recommended Yankari Mass Transit (Bauchi Transport Corporation) as the transport service the people should use, as he assured them it is safe and guarantees timely arrivals to various destinations.

Ene Gabriel, a passenger in one of the transportation parks, said she’s happy about the corporation’s decision to reduce the fare price as it encourages her decision to travel.

“I’m going back to my state, Benue, to vote, and I encourage others to do the same since the fare cost has been graciously reduced by the corporation,” she said.

Another traveller, Mohammed Ahmed, who resides in Gombe state, said he is travelling for the election, thanks to the reduced fare cost.

“I am travelling now to Gombe state because that’s where I registered to vote, and I want others to also use this opportunity to also travel to locations where they registered,” he said.