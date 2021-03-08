BMGA, ACU partner to narrow skills gap among women

BMGA Enterprise Limited (BMGA), an EdTech institute for Information Revolution and the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), an international university network, have partnered to narrow the skills gap among women.

This will be achieved through the second edition of the BMGA Fellows Program, a six month social impact initiative launched in May 2020 to narrow Africa’s gender skills gap.

The program provides participants with the knowledge, network, and resources required to gain fundamental employability skills for a successful career in the 21st century.

The next cohort of the BMGA Fellows Program will be open for application in 15 March 2021.

The partnership between both associations aims to boost fundamental soft skills among women which will improve corporate practices towards the future of work.

Gbemisola Abudu, Founder and Managing Partner, BMGA, says that the program aims to support the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth.

“This partnership aims to provide young women across Commonwealth countries with the knowledge and resources required to gain fundamental soft skills that strengthen their marketability for a successful career in the 21st century,

Through this partnership, female university graduates and final year students across Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda will be brought together under an umbrella of transformational learning.” She said.

Joanna Newman, Chief Executive and Secretary General, ACU, said the partnership between both organizations will expand the reach of the program across African countries.

“Higher education has the power to transform lives, and this is particularly true for women: a university education can triple a woman’s earning potential,

The BMGA Fellows Program is an outstanding initiative aimed at developing the skills women need for the future of work, and the ACU looks forward to working with BMGA to extend the program’s reach to more countries” she said.

More information about the BMGA fellows program can be found via the company’s website www.bmgaenterprise.com