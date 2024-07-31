Bluetti enhances rural education with 250 Solar power kits donation

Bluetti, a global player in renewable energy solutions, has donated 250 solar power kits to Teach For Nigeria (TFN) through its Lighting An Africa Family (LAAF) project. The donation is another step taken to address the pressing issue of power shortages affecting learning in underserved communities.

The donation took place during the graduation event held to celebrate the achievements of TFN fellows who have dedicated two years of service to teaching in poor rural schools and communities, highlighting the transformative impact of educators and the crucial role that sustainable energy plays in facilitating quality education.

Power shortage in Nigeria has been a persistent challenge, particularly in rural areas where access to reliable electricity is limited and most times disrupts educational activities with limited or no access to digital learning resources.

The collaboration between Bluetti and Teach For Nigeria, according to a statement depicts a meaningful partnership to drive positive change; and, by providing solar power kits, Bluetti aims to create a more conducive learning environment while ensuring that students can benefit from an uninterrupted power supply and focus on their studies.

While expressing gratitude towards the huge donation, Ayodele Olajiga, TFN’s Chief Executive Officer, noted that TFN as an organization is committed to providing access to quality education with the ultimate goal to positively impact the lives of children. Taking a look at the communities that we go into; they burn a whole bunch of calories just to access education and healthcare: Bluetti’s energy intervention will help with basic things to make life easier for the children.” he said.

During the product handing over, Bluetti’s spokesperson, Clint Liu stated that the brand is delighted to support TFN in its course of improving education in underserved communities. He noted that “every child deserves access to reliable electricity as a fundamental right; Bluetti through the LAAF project believes that the solar power kits intervention will make a tangible difference in the lives of students” Liu who is Sales Manager, at Bluetti said

LAAF is Bluetti’s corporate social responsibility project established to light up millions of African families by providing renewable energy solutions to communities struggling with electricity to enhance quality of life while promoting sustainability.