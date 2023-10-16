Blue Line rail becomes fully electric

…begins 54 trips within interval of 30 minutes

The Lagos Blue Line rail system from Marina to Mile 2 now runs fully on electricity, Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), confirmed on Sunday.

The final test run for full electric operations of the rail system was carried out on Saturday by the operators of the train services, consultants, and the rail infrastructure contractor, CCECC.

According to Akinajo, the successful completion of the test was a dream come true for Lagos, saying “Lagos has become an exemplar for other cities in Africa.”

The LAMATA boss stated that from Monday, 16 October 2023, the two train sets to be deployed would run 54 trips within an interval of 30 minutes, thus minimising the incidence of commuters rushing to enter the train.

She appealed to Lagosians using the corridor to avoid the temptation of walking on the tracks, warning that the tracks are electrified, and trespassers will be electrocuted.

Akinajo assured of the safety and security of everyone using the system, informing with over 300 CCTV along the corridor and in the stations through which any infraction could be detected and promptly taken care of.