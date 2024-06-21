Binance executive lawfully detained, not denied medical care – FG

The federal government has debunked claims that Tigran Gambaryan, the Binance Executive that has been on detention was unlawfully detained and not given medical care.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and Orientation in a statement on his X account on Friday said such allegations is considered false and be ignored.

“Gambaryan is being held in lawful detention and has access to quality medical care whenever required. He also has full access to consular services from his home government,” Idris said.

“The Federal Government will not do anything to jeopardize his fundamental rights to lawful trial, and to quality care, including healthcare, even as he undergoes trial by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

The minister stated that the Binance executive detention was a court-ordered one, noting that only the court can alter the terms or direct his release.

Idris further said the federal government will continue to follow due process in its quest to bring Binance to justice as it is being pursued in several other countries around the world.

“This adherence to legal and diplomatic standards underscores Nigeria’s dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the integrity of its judicial processes. The executive is being treated with the utmost fairness, and his legal and human rights are being protected throughout the judicial proceedings,” he said.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers had alleged that the Binance executive was suffering from malaria and double pneumonia, and has been denied medical attention.

They also alleged that Gambaryan was in wrongful detention on money laundering charges.

Similarly, some US Congress members had requested President Joe Biden expedite the release of Gambaryan.

The 12 lawmakers addressed Biden, Secretary Antony Blinken, and Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Roger Carstens, emphasising the need for urgent intervention.

In an earlier report by BussinessDay, Gambaryan has ammended his fundamental human rights motion, he is requesting that the Federal High Court in Abuja mandate the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pay compensation for his extended detention in Nigeria.

Gambaryan, had in May filed a suit alleging that his detention violated his fundamental human rights. He claims that the ONSA and EFCC’s actions have infringed upon his rights by prolonging his detention and seizing his international travel passport.

He urged the court to declare his detention and passport seizure as violations of his fundamental rights and to restrain the authorities from detaining him further in connection with any investigations into Binance.

The Court is expected to hear the ammnded motion July 9, 2024.