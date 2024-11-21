Bill for diaspora voting passes second reading in House of Reps

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives

A bill to amend the constitution and allow diaspora voting passed its second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill was co-sponsored by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Sodeeq Abdullahi, which seems to amend the 2022 Electoral Act to enable Nigerians living abroad to vote.

It has now been referred to the Constitution Amendment Committee for further legislative action.

Initially passed for a second reading in July, the bill was sent to the Committee on Electoral Matters for additional review.

During the debate on the bill’s general principles in July, Abdullahi argued that Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) grants citizens the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and opinion.

He emphasised that Nigerians, regardless of their location, have the fundamental right to participate in choosing their leaders.

Abdullahi highlighted that Nigerians in the diaspora contribute financially to the country through remittances and should therefore be included in the election process, whether they reside within Nigeria or abroad.

He said, “It is widely believed that diaspora remittances have contributed remarkably to the development of Nigeria. Nigerians in the diaspora make considerable contributions to the Nigerian economy through huge financial inflow.

“Sadly, existing laws in Nigeria have not provided voting rights to Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Consequently, the agitation for voting rights for Nigerians in diaspora has continued to gain momentum. It is a practice that allows for holistic inclusiveness in a democratic society.

“Section 1 of the bill guarantees the voting rights of Nigerian citizens living outside Nigeria. The section provides that elections to be conducted under this Act if passed, shall include elections in which the Commission (Independent National Electoral Commission) is empowered by law.”

Abdullahi added that “Section 4 provides that this Act if passed, shall not invalidate existing laws in Nigeria. It only provides a platform for Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in elections conducted in Nigeria.”

