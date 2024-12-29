Big Bull introduces holographic seal packaging to protect brand identity

Big Bull Rice, a leading rice brand in Nigeria, recently introduced holographic seal on its packaging as a strategic move to bolster the confidence of distributors across Nigeria..

This seal is considered a critical step in maintaining the integrity of the brand against market counterfeiting.

“Our distributors are the backbone of our business, and their trust in our products is invaluable. The launch of the holographic seal on Big Bull Rice has been a significant step in ensuring authenticity and quality, and the response from our distributors across Nigeria has been incredibly encouraging,” Probal Bhattacharya, chief marketing officer, TGI Group, said in a statement.

According to Bhattacharya, distributors’ positive feedback reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to deliver the highest standards of safety, strengthening the bond it shares in bringing trusted, and quality food products to Nigerian families.

He stated further that the introduction of the security feature has helped to secure Big Bull Rice’s position as a trusted choice among both distributors and consumers. According to him, the holographic seal is designed to be a visible assurance of quality, making it easier for distributors to verify the authenticity of each bag of rice before it reaches the market.

He disclosed that the initiative ensures that only genuine Big Bull Rice products reach the consumers and that distributors who deal directly with the product can also confidently assure retailers and end customers of the rice’s authenticity, thereby reinforcing the brand’s reputation for quality.

“We understand the challenges that our distributors face in maintaining product integrity, especially in a market as dynamic as Nigeria. Our new holographic security feature is not just about protecting the Big Bull Rice brand, but empowering our partners in the distribution chain. With this seal, they can continue serving their customers with confidence, knowing they are offering an authentic and high-quality product,” Deepanjan Roy, executive director, TGI Group stated.

According to Roy, the innovation has been met with positive feedback from distributors who have seen first-hand the benefits of the new security measure. He stated further that the introduction of the holographic seal aligns with the brand’s broader commitment to excellence and consumer satisfaction.

He stated further that the new seal also underscores the brand’s proactive approach to tackling industry challenges, setting a benchmark for quality assurance that others in the market may follow. “This move has not only enhanced the credibility of the brand but also reinforced the loyalty of distributors who see this as a forward-thinking step in maintaining their competitive edge in a crowded marketplace.”

