Biden pledges additional $225m military support to Ukraine

The US has pledged an additional $225 million as security aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Joe Biden, US president said this when he met Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday at the D-Day commemorations in northern France.

“The United States stands with you,” he said.

Read also: Part of $61bn US military aid on the way, says Blinken in surprise visit Ukraine visit

Biden then apologized to Zelensky for the delay in the arrival of the 61 billion dollars aid which he blamed “some of our very conservative” members of Congress.

He however praised the doggedness of Zelensky which he described as remarkable

“You haven’t bowed down, you have not yielded at all, you continue to fight in a way that is just remarkable,just remarkable,” Biden told Zelensky.

Read also: President Biden pledges $100 million for Gaza humanitarian aid

The new package includes air defence interceptors, artillery ammunition and other critical capabilities, the White House said.

“The President emphasized that US support for Ukraine is unwavering” the statement said, saying that the two leaders agreed to meet again at the coming G7 summit in Italy.

In another statement, the US Department of Defense said the security package would provide Ukraine with weapons “to meet its most urgent battlefield needs”.