Biden commends Tinubu, Nigeria for release of Binance executive, Gambaryan

Joe Biden, president of the United States, has expressed appreciation to Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for facilitating the release of Tigran Gambaryan, a key executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Gambaryan’s release, after months of detention in Nigeria, was the subject of a 30-minute phone call between both leaders on Tuesday.

Briefing State House correspondents, Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, provided details of the conversation that took place around 4 p.m.

According to Tuggar, Biden acknowledged the growing partnership between the two countries, thanking Tinubu for Nigeria’s support and direct involvement in securing Gambaryan’s release.

“The two leaders exchanged pleasantries, and President Biden conveyed his gratitude to President Tinubu for his partnership and for Nigeria’s collaboration, particularly with respect to the release of one of the suspects linked to the cryptocurrency exchange company Binance,” Tuggar said.

Gambaryan, who had been held in Nigeria for eight months, departed for the U.S. on Monday. His family confirmed his release in a public statement expressing relief. “Today, American citizen Tigran Gambaryan left Nigeria to return home to his family after 8 months of unlawful detention,” the statement read.

Gambaryan’s detention had reportedly drawn attention from both diplomatic circles and the cryptocurrency industry, given his role as a prominent investigator at Binance. His arrest, according to legal sources, was tied to cross-border inquiries into financial transactions involving digital assets.

However, the precise circumstances leading to his detention remain unclear, prompting concerns about jurisdiction and procedural fairness throughout the case.

The resolution of the situation underscores the importance of diplomacy and cooperation between Nigeria and the U.S. in navigating complex international legal matters.

Analysts suggest that Biden’s outreach reflects Washington’s interest in strengthening ties with Nigeria, especially at a time when both countries are tackling issues ranging from cybersecurity and financial crime to geopolitical stability in West Africa.

This development marks a significant moment in U.S.-Nigeria relations, with both leaders signaling their commitment to future cooperation. The call also comes as President Tinubu seeks to bolster Nigeria’s international image amid ongoing economic reforms and diplomatic engagements on multiple fronts.

Gambaryan’s release brings an end to what his family described as a prolonged ordeal and highlights the potential diplomatic challenges that can arise when global financial regulations intersect with national law enforcement efforts.

