Biafran separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, four others arrested for terrorism

Simon Ekpa, a Biafran separatist leader, has been arrested by Finnish authorities on suspicion of incitement to commit terrorist acts. The arrest, which took place on Thursday, follows an investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

According to local media, Ekpa, who represents the National Coalition Party on Lahti’s public transport committee, is accused of using social media to incite violence and unrest in southeastern Nigeria.

In addition to Ekpa, four other individuals have been detained in connection with the investigation, which is focused on a network suspected of financing terrorism.

“This activity has been carried out, among other means, via social media channels,” said Detective Chief Inspector Otto Hiltunen in a statement.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed ‘Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile,’ has claimed responsibility for attacks on Nigerian security forces and individuals suspected of supporting Nigeria.

He justified these actions as retaliation against what he describes as the terror inflicted by Nigerian security forces on “Biafra territory.”

Operating from Finland, Ekpa advocates for extreme measures to achieve the secession of the Southeast and parts of neighbouring states from Nigeria to form a sovereign Biafra nation, a move that sparked Nigeria’s Civil War from 1967 to 1970.

His tactics include enforcing an illegal stay-at-home order every Monday in the region, leading to huge economic disruption as residents comply out of fear of violence. He also targets federal institutions through his enforcers.

Ekpa has parted ways with Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB, over differences in their approach to achieving Biafran independence.

Kanu, a dual British and Nigerian citizen, has been held by Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) since June 2021 after being re-arrested in Kenya. He faces charges of treasonable felony in Abuja.

The Nigerian government had earlier made several unsuccessful moves to extradite Ekpa from Finland. Nigeria has accused Finland and the European Union of allowing Ekpa to continue his activities, which they say are destabilising the Southeast region.

