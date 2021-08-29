BHM, ID Africa, X3M Ideas mourn Martin Mabutho

Following the recent passing of Martin Mabutho, the chief customer officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, players and experts in the integrated marketing communication (IMC) sector of Nigeria’s economy have eulogised the good qualities of Mabutho in registering their condolences with MultiChoice Nigeria and his family.

“Before his shocking death in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Martin was the Chief Customer Officer at MultiChoice Nigeria and a cherished client, friend and supporter of BHM and sister company, ID Africa,” said Adekunle Ayeni, CEO, BHM.

According to him, Martin was a visionary marketing genius who loved his brands, their users, and all the ideas that bring excitement and action. “It was an honour to have been able to work with, and learn from him.

“His big personality, brilliance, warmth, enthusiasm, humour and positive energy which he brought to every room he entered will be sorely missed. And our prayers are with his family, colleagues, and friends. We pray that his soul will Rest In Peace and that God in his infinite mercy will comfort and strengthen his family,” Ayeni further said.

Steve Babaeko, CEO, X3M Ideas, described Martin as a valued client and a champion of everything X3M Ideas. According to Babaeko, his drive for excellence and out-of-the-box creativity inspired X3M Ideas to constantly expand its thinking.

“We’ll terribly miss his genius, and the light with which he brightened the lives of everyone who came in contact with him. We are sending our love to his family at this difficult time and we pray that his soul finds rest,” Babaeko stated.

Martin Mabutho joined MNET Africa as a Brand Manager in 2003 and led the Marketing and Sales effort for DStv Mobile in Sub-Saharan Africa before his appointment as MultiChoice Nigeria’s General Manager, Sales and Marketing in 2013.

In 2018, he was appointed Chief Customer Officer, responsible for driving the MultiChoice Nigeria customer group strategy covering customer value management, sales, marketing, customer experience and care.