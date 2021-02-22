Better traffic flow expected as Lagos finishes palliative work on Eko Bridge

Motorists in Lagos plying the Eko Bridge can look to a better flow of traffic, as the palliative intervention on the bridge embarked upon by the Lagos State government has been completed.

The Eko Bridge is one of the three major bridges linking the Lagos Island and Lagos Mainland. The other two are Third Mainland and Cater Bridges. The Eko Bridge has been particularly busy since last since last year following the partial closure of one of the alternatives routes – Third Mainland, for a major repairs by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The Lagos State government undertook the palliative intervention on the Eko Bridge in support of the Federal Government’s efforts to replace the eight expansion joints to further strengthen the bridge and enhance traffic flow.

The palliative entailed the cutting and removal of asphalt as well as the placement of a steel plate on the affected parts of the bridge, pending the arrival of the reinforced rubber expansion joints to be installed as a permanent remedy.

The palliative was initiated by the state government to ensure the safety of motorists and reduce traffic congestion. The intervention is the direct responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Works but Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu instructed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to take up the job immediately.

“The average resident does not want to know whose responsibility it is to effect the repairs. What is important is to get the work done and remove the gridlock.

A permanent solution, which will soon be put in place, will eliminate the gridlock from the Alaka end of the road. The required reinforced rubber expansion joints, which have been ordered from the manufacturers, will be installed immediately they arrive in the country,” Gbenga Omotosho, the Lagos commissioner for information and strategy, said on Monday.