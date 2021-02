Week Ahead: Profits in the time of COVID-19 and an app to decongest Apapa

More of the same? Last week, Nigeria’s largest brewer, Nigerian Breweries, reported a 56 percent decline in profit after tax (N7 billion) in the whole of 2020 despite a 4 percent rise in revenues to N337 billion. The profit decline was driven primarily by higher cost of sales which surged 14 percent to N218 billion….