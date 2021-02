United Capital Plc has released its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Group reported impressive growth across key indicators during the year under review despite the challenging global climate. Total revenue in full year 2020 grew by 50percent to N12.87billion from N8.59billion in FY 2019. Net Operating Income of N12.49…

