Betta Edu : EFCC recovers N30bn, scrutinizes over 50 bank accounts

In a major development related to the ongoing probe of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and suspended minister Betta Edu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed the recovery of N30 billion allegedly linked to financial malfeasance.

The revelation comes in the latest edition of the EFCC’s bulletin, “EFCC Alert,” which details the agency’s recent activities. According to the bulletin, authorized by EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, the recovered funds are now secured in the Federal Government’s coffers.

While acknowledging public anticipation, Olukoyede stressed the need for a meticulous investigation on the Betta Edu matter. “We have laws and regulations guiding our investigations,” the bulletin reads. “Nigerians will also know that [Edu and associates] are already on suspension, and this is based on the investigations we have done.”

Olukoyede highlighted the President’s commitment to fighting corruption, pointing to the recovered funds and the ministry’s suspension as evidence.

The EFCC chairman emphasized the complexity of the case, “It takes time to conclude investigations; we started this matter less than six weeks ago. Some cases take years to investigate. There are so many angles to it, and we need to follow through with some of the discoveries that we have seen.”

Olukoyede revealed that over 50 bank accounts are currently under investigation. “We have professionals on this case, and they need to do things right. There are so many leads here and there,” he added.

The EFCC chairman appealed for public understanding, emphasizing due process. “If it is about seeing people in jail, well let them wait. Everything has a process to follow.”

Olukoyede called for a united front against corruption, urging collaboration from the judiciary, legislature, and the public. “Nobody can fight the corruption war alone,” he stated. “We must also come together and agree that corruption is bad…”

The EFCC emphasized the importance of public participation in tackling corruption. “Every Nigerian must be a corruption fighter. When you see something wrong, say something,” the bulletin concluded.