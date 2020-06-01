BusinessDay
Benue Frames of Honour: Executive Writers Ltd constitues Advisory Board

The Management of Executive Writers Limited has constituted an Advisory Board for her Who’s Who project, tagged Benue Frame of Honour (2020) with David Iornem as Chairman.

Executive Writers Limited, is a composite communications outfit engaged in a broad spectrum of specialist consultancies and has Frames of Honour as its flagship project for the year.

A statement by Simon Imobo-tswam, Editor/team Leader of Benue Frames of Honour said other members of Advisory Board include: Terhemba Nongo, Egbe Emmanuel, Sam Abah, Mike Utsaha, Chris Alashi, Rodney Adzuanaga, Betty Anyiman, Josephine Wanger and Imobo-tswam.

According to him, Iornem who chairs the Board, is a world-class Professor and would bring to the table his impeccable political, managerial, educational and journalistic credentials in the project.

Imobo-tswam explained that Nongo, is the immediatepast Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authoritaty ((NEPZA) and thoroughbred professional of unimpeachable standing is the Zone ‘B’ (Benuenorthnorthwest) Deputy Chairman and Abah, an accomplished businessman, media personality and international author is the Zone ‘C’ (Benue South) Deputy Chairman.

“The others are professionals or entrepreneurs in their own rights, including ImoboTswam, a seasoned journalist who has just left public service as the Head of Corporate Communications in a Federal Government agency.

