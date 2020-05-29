EFCC nabs Benue vigilante commandant for alleged N449.5m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office, has arrested one George Mbessey over allegation of conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of public funds to the tune of N449.5million.

Mbessey, who is the Commandant, Benue State Vigilante Group ( BSVG), was arrested by operatives of the EFCC on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Makurdi following a petition urging the Commission to investigate a case of alleged financial recklessness against the suspect.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Dele Oyewale, the petitioners stated that the BSVG used to receive its official funding of N20million monthly directly from the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs through its official account.

It added that, between October 2018 and May 2020, the suspect allegedly collected funds meant for the Benue State Vigilante Group to the tune of N449,500,000 (Four Hundred and Forty-Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), using personal account, an act they claim did not follow due process. Hence, the petition to the EFCC.

Meanwhile, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the Commission and would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded, the statement added.