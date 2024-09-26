Benue boosts clinical capacity on advanced diagnostic tests with new equipment

Stephen Hwande, Chief Medical Director, Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi, says the hospital’s clinical capacity has been boosted and it has capacity to carry out almost all diagnostic tests, including advanced tests, adding that the acquired diagnosis equipment to carry out any investigation in the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director, who spoke at a Public Lecture to unveil latest diagnostic advancement in BSUTH Makurdi, said with the latest cutting-edge diagnosis equipment, BSUTH has ability and can carry out accurate diagnostic investigations on any diseases and other health conditions.

“We have invited hospitals from all the major towns in Benue State including Makurdi, Gboko, Katsina Ala, Otukpo, Vandeikya as well as some from the neighbouring states of Nasarawa and Cross River. We have also invited major pharmaceutical outlets and major diagnostic laboratories.

“We believe strongly that this is the way to go because, with all the equipment BSUTH now has, and even as the hospitat has the capacity to carry out almost every test, but the public and especially prescribers in Benue and the neighbouring states are not aware, the utilization will be sub-optimal”, he said.

Hwande, who expressed gratitude of the management of the hospital to the governor for the unprecedented attention he had given to the hospital, culminating into visible positive changes for which they were truly grateful, also commended the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor of Benue State.

While calling on all to support the Benue State Government to record more successes, Hwande specifically appreciated Governor Hyacinth Alia for the opportunity to contribute to the health care of people of Benue State, assuring the people to always try to live up to expectations.